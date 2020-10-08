Province reports highest daily new COVID total ever

Ontario is reporting 797 new cases of COVID19—the highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic Nearly 48,500 tests were completed giving a positivity rate of 1.6 percent. This is the largest number of tests completed to date. Locally, there are 265 new cases in Toronto, 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel and 78 in York Region. There are 695 more resolved cases. Hospitalizations at 206 is the highest number since July 1. 47 in ICU is the highest since July 28.

The province logged 100 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools on Thursday. Fifty-one infections were reported in students and 22 cases in staff members. The details on at least 27 other confirmed cases were not disclosed.

There was been an increasing number of sharp questioning form the media at the Premier’s daily news conferences about a perception of mixed messaging. Yesterday Dr Barbara Yaffe said families should limit Thanksgiving gatherings to people who live in the immediate household. Ford for his part seemed to suggest that the social bubble of 10, which could include people from outside the home, was still allowable, although he corrected himself. It is also clear that Dr. Eileen DeVilla would like the government to order a total ban on indoor dining and bars for her city, but Ford is resisting the measure because he hears it will force many hospitality operators to shut down permanently. The last few days have seen several corrections in the daily data released, which have skewed some of the case counts released to the public.