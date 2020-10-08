MP Sweet elected Chair of Parliament’s Ethics Committee

When the parliamentary Ethics Committee gets back to investigating the WE Scandal there will be a face familiar to Hamiltonians at the end of table. David Sweet will chair one of only four Opposition-chaired Standing Committees. Glanbrook MP David Sweet was elected by his colleagues to serve as Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics. The committee met Thursday to re-constitute following the summer prorogation of Parliament.

By parliamentary tradition and to help assure oversight, the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics is one of only four committees that must be chaired by an Opposition MP.

“It’s an honour to be asked by colleagues to guide the work of this Standing Committee at this important time in

the history of our Canadian parliamentary institutions,” said Sweet. “Never before have ethics scandals,

including the WE scandal, so significantly threatened the confidence Canadians have in the federal

government. We will work tirelessly to ensure these issues are exposed.”

Sweet has served in a variety of roles in Parliament since being first elected in 2006:

• Chair and Member, Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology – 2010 to 2015

• Chair and Member, Standing Committee on Veterans’ Affairs – 2006 to 2010

• Vice-Chair and Member, Standing Committee on Public Accounts – 2006 to 2008

• Vice-Chair and Member of the House of Commons Sub-committee on International Human Rights –

2008 to 2020

• National Conservative Caucus Chair — 2015 to 2019

• Shadow Minister for International Human Rights and Religious Freedom – 2019 to 2020

• Canada-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group – since 2006

In his work over 14 years as a Parliamentarian, Sweet has earned a reputation for working across partisan lines and getting results.