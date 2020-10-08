Good Shepherd will serve Thanksgiving meal take-out

Good Shepherd’s Thanksgiving meal takes on a more important role this year because of the Covid-19 health crisis that continues to affect everything we do in life. Measures put in place to protect members of the community against coronavirus have altered Good Shepherd’s annual celebration for people in Hamilton who regularly struggle to put food on their table.

“This year, Thanksgiving is even more vital because of the challenges of the pandemic and its accompanying isolation,” says Brother Richard MacPhee, Good Shepherd’s chief executive officer. “For too many of us, 2020 has been one long, dark night. None of us knows when this pandemic will end, but Good Shepherd is here every day to welcome our community with compassion and generosity. We want to ensure that everyone can safely enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal.”

The Thanksgiving meal is free of charge to anyone in the community. The nutritious menu includes roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberries, vegetables and dessert. It will be served as a takeaway meal on Monday, October 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. from The Good Shepherd Centre parking lot at 135 Mary Street, Hamilton. All City of Hamilton Public Health Services Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed closely.

“Food and housing insecurity are serious problems in our community and the pandemic has hindered our efforts to alleviate them. We should all be aware of the challenges faced every single day, but especially during our family holidays when social isolation puts added pressure on the well-being of our city’s vulnerable population,” says Brother Richard.