Nick Cordero’s widow slams Trump tweet and video

Amanda Kloots, widow of the late Hamilton-born Broadway actor Nick Cordero, took to Instagram Monday night to criticize President Trump for his tweet urging Americans not to let the deadly, extremely contagious coronavirus “dominate” their lives. She called the tweet “hurtful” and “disgraceful.” She took particular exception to Trumps video where he told Americans not to allow COVID to “dominate their lives.”

Cordero, Kloots’ husband, died on July 5 at the age of 41 after a months-long battle with the coronavirus. His family reported that he didn’t have any of the underlying health problems that doctors say can potentially put people at a higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

President Trump tweeted on October 2 that both he and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. Following his diagnosis, he spent three days at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Said Kloots, “It’s not fair to act like this disease is nothing and you got right over it. I’m so happy you did…thank God you did…but guess what, there are a lot of people that didn’t. Instead of bragging about how wonderful you did, why don’t you say wow!…now that I’ve had this disease I now can understand a little bit better about. how it could have affected out country and the people…what can I do, now that I have that knowledge, even though only suffered from this disease for two days in the hospital. Go there instead.

Trump was discharged and returned to the White House on Monday, where he’ll continue to be treated for the virus. He tweeted that he was feeling “better than [he] did 20 years ago” shortly before leaving the hospital.

“Not everyone is lucky enough to walk out of the hospital after two days. We saw what this disease can do. So guess what? We are afraid. I still am,” a tearful Kloots said in response.