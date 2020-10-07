Burlington, Mohawk to collaborate on home energy retrofits

Last week Burlington council gave the green light to a staff proposal to work with the Centre for Climate Change Management at Mohawk College to develop a deep energy retrofit program was approved. Implementation of a deep energy retrofit (DER) program can help homeowners improve the energy efficiency of their home, reduce their carbon footprint and increase home comfort. A DER program will help Burlington meet its Climate Action Plan objective to become a net-carbon neutral community by 2050.

Staff will be applying to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Community Efficiency Financing initiative for a grant to support this work and will work with Mohawk College to finalize the agreement to oversee this partnership. Further details on community engagement opportunities will be available as the project progresses.

What is a Deep Energy Retrofit Program?

A deep energy retrofit program involves a systems approach to reducing carbon emissions from existing buildings, with a focus on actions that will reduce and/or eliminate the use of fossil fuels as a source of energy. Typically, there is a hierarchy of measures which can be implemented:

• Adding insulation

• Sealing air leaks

• Upgrading mechanical systems

• Replacing windows and/or doors

• Water efficiency upgrades

• Thermal controls

• Renewable energy

Depending on the work required, a deep energy retrofit can cost up to $30,000. Retrofits can be more cost-effective if timed with home renovations.

For more information and to subscribe to updates, go to www.burlington.ca/environment .

Said Allan Magi, Executive Director of Environment, Infrastructure and Community Services,“There is still a lot of work to be done with the program including applying for grant money and developing the framework but this partnership with Mohawk College will help expedite this and will do a lot to helping us achieve our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”