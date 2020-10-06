Burlington Skating programs returning to select rinks

The Burlington skating community can rejoice, skating will be returning to select rinks around Burlington. Public Skating, Skate 19+ and the Sticks and Pucks Program will return to Appleby Ice Centre (1201 Appleby Line), Central Arena (519 Drury Ln.) and Mountainside Arena (2205 Mount Forest Dr.).

Programs are viewable online at burlington.ca/fall. Burlington residents can register 25-hours ahead of attending a program while non-residents can register two-hours ahead. Online registration, pre-screening and pre-payment are required. Online screening can be done at burlington.ca/screening.

Programs start at Appleby Ice Centre on Oct. 10 with Public Skate and Skate 19+. Public Skate begins Sunday, Oct. 18 at Mountainside and Central Arenas.

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, skating programs will meet health guidelines designed in consultation with Halton Region Public Health and in alignment with provincial health guidelines for programs.

To register, or for more information, visit www.burlington.ca/fall .

Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation Services“Skating is a great activity for the whole family. With reduced group sizes, our skating participants will have more of the ice to move about and enjoy their time. As is the new norm for all our programs, we have increased disinfection practices, reduced group sizes, daily health screening and other COVID-19 precautions in place.”

All fall programs have been designed in consultation with Halton Region Public Health, including its interpretation of the province’s 50-person maximum per indoor facility. Public Health’s guidance supports a 50-person maximum per designated area in multi-purpose centres.

All programs comply with guidelines from Provincial orders, Occupational Health and Safety standards and the province’s guidelines for recreational settings. As facilities are re-opened and programs resume, staff will continue to be extra diligent with health and safety protocols, including but not limited to: enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, screening of patrons and staff, signage, floor decals promoting one-way traffic and social distancing, plexiglass barriers, etc.