Probationer nabbed in string of Burlington B&E’s

A Burlington man is out on bail after being charged with seven counts of break and enter and one of parole violation. The Halton Regional Police Service – 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau has concluded a month-long investigation involving a series of break and enters into several businesses within the City Burlington.

Throughout the month of September 2020, several businesses were broken into involving at least two suspects targeting A.T.M.’s where an undisclosed sum of money was stolen.

As a result of the investigation, one suspect was identified by investigators. On October 3rd 2020, a Criminal Code Search Warrant was executed at a residence in the City of Burlington and the accused was arrested.

The investigation led to charges against the following individual;

John Bailey (48 years old from Burlington)

Break and Enter – Commit; contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada – (7 counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl); contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

Fail to Comply with Probation Order; contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused was later released on a Form 10 Undertaking.

Investigators are still seeking to identify the second involved party. Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Melissa Parsons of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2307

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.