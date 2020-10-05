Music Hall of Famer, Steven Page, is the Keynote Speaker at St. Joes Mental Health Morning

For two decades, Steven Page was the lead singer and songwriter with the legendary Juno and Gemini award-winning Canadian band, Barenaked Ladies. He left the band in 2008 to pursue a solo and theatrical career. It was in 2011, as a guest host on CBC’s The Current, that Page first revealed his own struggles with depression. Since then he’s become a passionate mental health advocate. Steven Page will be sharing his story, along with a few songs (including Isolation which was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic) at A Mental Health Morning. At the event, the nominees and winners of the 2020

St. Joseph’s Spirit of Hope Awards will also be announced and celebrated.

The event has transitioned to an online format. in light of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the mental health of so many people, St. Joe’s is aiming to make the event more accessible. With the support of key sponsors like ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Manulife and more, registration is complimentary. So far, more than 900 people have registered for the online event—the most in its eight-year history. Donations to St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation in support of the Mental Health & Addictions Program are completely voluntary and appreciated.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Online: Register by visiting www.stjoesfoundation.ca/MentalHealthMorning

WHO: Mr. Steven Page, Singer Songwriter, Performer & Mental Health Advocate

Dr. Thomas Stewart, President & CEO, St. Joseph’s Health System & CEO, Niagara Health Ms. Melissa Farrell, President, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton

Ms. Sera Filice-Armenio, President & CEO, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation

Dr. Maxine Lewis, Chief, Mental Health & Addictions, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton & Niagara Health Mr. Sean Donnelly, President & CEO, ArcelorMittal Dofasco

2020 Spirit of Hope Awards Sponsors, Nominees and Winners