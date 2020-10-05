Long awaited Mohawk Road 403 west ramp coming

A major traffic bottleneck in Ancaster is finally on track for a resolution. Staff are recommending that the city pay $4.65 Million as its share of a deal with MTO that would see construction of a new Brantford bound ramp from Mohawk Road-Rousseau Street onto the 403 west. There had been a westbound ramp until the 1990’s but it was removed when the Highway 403/Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC) interchange was constructed. As a result there was a significant increase in traffic on Wilson Street in Ancaster as vehicles went through the village to get to the 403 interchange at the west end of Ancaster. The province insisted that the upbound 403 truck lane would have to be extended to accommodate the new ramp, and that has brought the total cost of the project to $6.4 Million of which the city will pay $4.65 Million.

The project has been in the works for several years. An EA study was initiated in 2013. Traffic modelling and simulation studies were undertaken in order to determine the geometric feasibility and traffic operational impacts to Highway 403. The MTO required this analysis because once a ramp is constructed it becomes the responsibility and liability of the province. The MTO also wanted to protect for future highway improvements and did not wish to be faced with limitations as a result of any works undertaken at this time. A staff review concluded that the proposed westbound Mohawk Road Ramp wouldn’t preclude the ability to add one general purpose lane to Highway 403, without impacting the Golf Links Road and Southcote Road Bridges.