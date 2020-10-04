“Working President” apparently signs fake document

Donald Trump has only been in the hospital for two days, and already the predominant media narrative is that Trump and his team are misleading the public. First his personal physician Dr. Sean Conley had to sheepishly admit to media this morning that he had falsely claimed yesterday that Trump had not required oxygen when in fact he did. Trump is reportedly furious with chief of staff Mark Meadows after the top West Wing official contradicted the White House physician’s assessment Saturday of the President’s health, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN on Sunday. Meadows is now widely known inside the White House to be the unnamed source who spoke to reporters following the medical briefing Saturday and offered a more dire assessment than Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley had given shortly before. That reporting was initially given to a pool of reporters attributed to an official familiar with the President’s condition. Later, the Associated Press and the New York Times identified that official as Meadows. “The President’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” Meadows said to reporters.

Then today, a carefully staged photo op in Trump’s suite has backfired. Donald Trump was photographed at Walter Reed Medical Center appearing to sign a blank piece of paper in an attempt to show he was still working. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, shared one of the images to her writing: ‘Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS!’

White House reporter Andrew Feinberg also examined the photos and found that Trump ‘appears to be signing his name to a blank sheet of paper’