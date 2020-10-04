Province reports 566 new COVID cases but ICU stats missing

Ontario reported 566 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down 87 cases from the previous day. However Health Minister Christine Elliott has once again tweeted that “due to a data review at (Toronto Public Health, a number of cases and deaths that occurred in the spring or summer are being reported today. There were seven deaths recorded but it is not immediately known if any of those deaths came from previous period.as walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus end across the province. The province is reporting 169 persons in hospital—an increase of 14 from the previous 24-hour period, but has not reported the number of patients in ICU or those on ventilators as is the normal reporting practice. Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen deVilla said yesterday that with the high number of new cases popping up in Toronto it is becoming difficult to conduct contact tracing. Sunday’s numbers are largely concentrated in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, which reported 196, 123 and 81 new cases, respectively. Anyone needed a COVID test will now have to make an appointment . According to the Ontario health ministry, the move to appointment only testing will enable the province’s network of labs to deal with a backlog of tests.