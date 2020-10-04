Police release photo of ATM robbery suspect.

Hamilton Police have identified a female suspect in an ATM robbery in the downtown area. At approximately 7:00 a.m. on September 30, 2020, a male withdrew money from the RBC ATM vestibule on the King St side of Jackson Square. As he entered the vestibule, he noticed a female sitting inside. He withdrew cash and exited the vestibule. He was then followed by an unknown male suspect who demanded cash, indicating he saw him take some out. The male suspect then pulled out what appeared to be a pool ball in a sock and swung it at him. The male victim was able to deflect some of the impact but was still hit in the head and hand. The female who was in the ATM vestibule came forward as well and joined the male suspect. She pulled out what was described as a ‘Ginsu’ knife and swung at the victim. The male victim was able to run away and reported it to police.

The female suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Desiree Peterson of No Fixed Address. A warrant has been issued for her arrest and she is wanted for Robbery, Assault with a weapon and Breach probation X 6.

The male suspect remains unknown but is described as Male, white, thin, hair parted and pulled to one side, in his 20s or 30s and 5’7′ tall.

If you have any information that could assist with this investigation, please call Central Detectives at 905-961-1876 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.