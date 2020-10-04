Police hoping video will help catch murder suspect

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the homicide of 34-year-old Michael Gallo and now believe the male who was in the immediate area at the time is a suspect.

On October 1, 2020, at approximately 8:25 p.m., police responded to a residence near Main St West and Haddon St S for reports of a stabbing. Hamilton Police and Hamilton Paramedics arrived to find 34-year-old Michael Gallo suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The male suspect was seen crossing Main St W at Haddon St where he was nearly struck by a vehicle at approximately 8:20 p.m. The male is described as wearing a gray hoodie with black sleeves with the hood pulled up over his head, 5’9, slender and wearing a blue surgical mask.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed this individual crossing the road to contact investigators. Residents in the Westdale area are also asked to check their surveillance cameras for anyone matching this description on October 1, 2020.

Gallo had recently become the father of a newborn. Neighbours told the Hamilton Spectator that amilton SpectatorH the home appeared to be a rooming house that often-had different people coming and going. The bulk of the houses in the area used as student housing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this individual in the area around the time of the incident is encouraged to call 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.