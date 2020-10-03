Sherwood Secondary School reports COVID case

The Hamilton Westworth District School Board has confirmed that a student in Sherwood Secondary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The Board says the student was last in the building on September 25, 2020. Hamilton Public Health Services (HPHS) notified Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board of the positive test result on October 2, 2020.

As a precautionary measure, the cohort of students associated with this case have received instruction from HPHS to not attend school and isolate for a 14-day period. Hamilton Public Health Service has reached out to all students, including the student’s class cohort and study hall close contacts, as part of the contract tracing process. All staff impacted have also been informed.

In a letter to parents the board said, “HWDSB and (Sherwood) are working closely with Public Health to ensure appropriate measures are in place to prevent the spread of illness to other students or people in the school community. Please continue to have your child attend school, unless of course you are a close contact and directed otherwise by HPHS, and perform daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms. Find symptoms on the COVID-19 school screening website.”

“In response to a confirmed case, HWDSB follows a detailed cleaning and disinfecting protocol. Additional measures may also be taken, in consultation with Public Health. Students will only be admitted into a school space requiring extra cleaning measures due to COVID-19, after these measures are complete and when we are confident it is safe to use.”