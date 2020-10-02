Police seek possible murder witness, ATM robbers

Investigators from the Major Crime Unit believe this male may have information that could assist with the murder investigation of Amy Hager. If you know who this is, you are urged to contact police.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, between 3:45 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., the male seen here visited with the victim, Amy Hager and the accused, Shaun Chiasson. His image was captured on surveillance cameras from 907 King Street East. Detectives believe the male may have information that could assist with this investigation however; he has not contacted police.

The potential witness is described as male, Caucasian, 5”10” tall approximately, weighing 225 pounds.

He had dark brown hair, above the ears. A bootstrap beard and moustache. He was wearing glasses, a white Toronto Maple Leafs baseball cap and dark coloured track pants.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3843.

Meanwhile Hamilton Police Service is reminding the public to always be aware of their surroundings after detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau investigate two downtown robberies. In both incidents, the victims were assaulted and did not require hospital treatment.

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the victim withdrew money from an ATM in the area of Main Street West and Bay Street South. A male suspect approached the victim and demanded money. The suspect sprayed the victim with an unknown irritant and fled with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency. The victim received a minor injury and was medically treated at the scene.

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, shortly after 7:00 a.m., the victim withdrew money from an ATM in the area of King Street West and James Street North. At that time, he was approached by a suspicious couple. The male suspect demanded money from the victim. He refused and was assaulted with an unknown object. The female suspect threatened the victim at the same time, while in possession of a knife. The couple fled the area prior to police arrival. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries in the incident.