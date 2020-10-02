Man dies in Westdale stabbing

Hamilton has recorded its third homicide in two weeks, bringing this year’s total to 13. Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide after a 34-year-old male succumbed to stab wounds in the city’s west end.

Yesterday , at approximately 8:25 p.m., police responded to a residence near Main St West and Haddon St S for reports of a stabbing. Hamilton Police and Hamilton Paramedics arrived to find 34-year-old Michael Gallo suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to Michael’s death and would like to speak to a male who was in the immediate area at the time of the incident. The male is described as 5’9, slender, wearing a black and gray hoodie with dark pants. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask.

Police will be in the area for the remainder of the day canvassing for witnesses and video. Anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance in the area around the time of the incident is encouraged to call 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.