HHSC Foundation making a fashion statement

If you’re going to wear a facemask anyway, why not go a little haute couture?

Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation has formed a partnership with Joseph Tassoni, a Burlington-based Canadian high-end fashion brand to develop a custom Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation non-medical face covering that will be available with a minimum $15 donation per adult mask.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges and new safety protocols to our everyday lives, including the social responsibility of wearing face coverings when physical distancing is not possible.

“As a hospital foundation, it is important that we lead by example,” says Pearl Veenema, Chief Executive Officer, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. “Ensuring that individuals can have a comfortable, attractive face mask to wear will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

“Face masks have become an essential part of everyday life for Canadians, so I wanted to ensure that consumers could wear a beautifully crafted, made-in-Canada solution,” says Joseph Tassoni. “I wanted to lend my talent to helping Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation through its Care4 program to raise vital funds and support our critical health care teams.”

Care4 is an innovative fundraising partnership that empowers businesses to demonstrate social responsibility by making a financial commitment on behalf of their customers to Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and the Care4 partner work together to raise awareness of the relationship and the impact that these contributions have on patient care.

When consumers make a purchase from a Care4 partner, a portion of the purchase (unique to each partner) directly supports patient care, education, research and equipment (which the government does not fund), across the supported sites of Hamilton Health Sciences.

Available in sizes for adults and children, these carefully designed masks feature anti-microbial fabrics, sourced and manufactured in Canada. With two colors, and two logo options, Joseph Tassoni face masks are available at www.hamiltonhealth.ca/masks.