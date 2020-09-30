While Biden debated Trump cash rolled in

CNN is reporting that the Biden campaign broke its single hour fundraising record during the debate, raising $3.8 million between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., the campaign’s Kate Bedingfield announced on a post-debate press call.

Asked if they still believe it is worth debating President Trump given the chaos of tonight’s debate, the campaign expressed its intent for Biden to continue participating.

“We are going to the debates, yes,” Bedingfield said, committing to the final two presidential debates.

“Joe Biden’s gonna show up,” said Bedingfield. “He’s gonna continue speaking directly to the American people. The next debate is a town hall format where real voters are going to have the chance to engage the candidate. Biden obviously relishes any opportunity to talk directly to real voters, that’s something that he prioritizes doing on the campaign trail.”

She said that there will be “ongoing discussions with the commission” about “formats and rules,” adding, “we think the opportunity for Biden’s address the American people directly as is powerful.” She did didn’t provide any changes they are considering following tonight’s debate.

Bedingfield argued that the debate did Trump a “disservice” and casted him as “weak.” She said she thinks the President came across as “somebody who believes that he is losing this race. I think that was readily apparent written all over his face.”

Asked if they’d had a chance to ask Biden how he felt and if he had expressed regret about any of the lines he threw at the President, Bedingfield replied, “He expressed regret that the President of the United States chooses to conduct himself this way on the national stage and on the international stage.”