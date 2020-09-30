Massive industrial fire brought under control

This morning at approximately 5:08 a.m., the Hamilton Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 420 Parkdale Avenue North (Ward 4) between Rennie Street and Mahony Avenue. Responding crews reported heavy smoke visible in the area while on route.

First arriving crews advised that there was heavy smoke and flame visible from a large commercial building that housed multiple businesses and immediately upgraded the alarm. Additional resources from across the City were dispatched to assist. Crews quickly initiated interior firefighting operations. Due to rapidly changing/detreating conditions along with reports of a compromised roof structure, the interior crews were forced to back out. As the crews were exiting the building heavy fire broke through the roof. Exterior firefighting operations were initiated which included the use of three aerial ladders and large volume water master streams during the height of the fire. 420 Parkdale Avenue North

By approximately 6:00 a.m. the fire was brought under control. No injuries have been reported. Damage to the involved units is significant including a furniture business, a micro brewery and a food wholesaler. The roof of the complex has collapsed. There is also heavy smoke damage to the units/businesses on either side. Given the nature of the fire the Ministry of the Environment was notified and has responded to the scene. At this time the cause of the fire is unknown how ever the dollar loss is expected high (in the millions of dollars). The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified given the potential dollar loss value. It is expected that crews will be on scene for most of the day extinguishing hot spots.