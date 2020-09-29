SB Partners bursaries will support accounting and finance careers

Careers in finance and accounting will be more accessible in Burlington as Burlington Foundation announced $15,000 in new post-secondary bursaries to Burlington students thanks to the generosity of local accounting firm and fundholder, SB Partners. SB Partners’ bursaries will support students at a very critical time of their life – and at a time of extraordinary, worldwide change.

SB Partners’ established the SB Partners Scholarship fund in 2007 at Burlington Foundation. The Burlington business has been offering the bursaries to support high school graduates across the city who are going on to postsecondary studies in finance and accounting.

Said John Chisholm, Partner and CEO of Burlington’s SB Partners. “We felt a responsibility to respond to the financial challenges facing local students as they commence their post-secondary career during a global pandemic. Our partnership with Burlington Foundation and Halton Learning Foundation was the best vehicle to make an impact on the future of these students’ academic aspirations!”

The special gift announced today provides five Burlington students with bursaries of $3,000 each – new bursaries given in addition to annual granting already provided by SB Partners through their endowment fund. Burlington Foundation and SB Partners have formed a partnership with Halton Learning Foundation in the selection of students who met the fund’s criteria.

“The pandemic has brought our youth into uncharted waters, with many students and their families experiencing the destabilizing effects of job loss and the uncertainty of changing school parameters,” says Burlington Foundation President and CEO, Colleen Mulholland. For more information visit https://sbpartners.ca.