Hamilton Small Businesses get assistance to adopt online technologies

The Hamilton Business Centre, in partnership with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, has received a $150,000 grant from Digital Main Street Ontario for a Digital Service Squad (DSS) to help downtown small businesses improve their online capabilities. Digital Service will be visiting small businesses in Hamilton’s 13 Business Improvement Areas (BIAs), as well commercial corridors. Funding for the grant is provided by FedDev Ontario, a federal program.

Digital Service Squads are fundamental to Digital Main Street’s design and success, with trained specialists who meet with small business, at no cost, to help them improve their online presence. The squads assist with a number of activities, including developing a Google My Business profile, enhancing their social media presence and providing support of basic website and e-commerce set-up. Squads will also assist qualified small businesses through the application process for a $2,500 Digital Transformation Grant, which includes an online assessment, online training modules and the development of a Digital Transformation Plan (DTP).

“The Hamilton Business Centre is once again excited to be a part of the Digital Main Street programming and will have the opportunity to help small main street businesses in the community with digital transformation,” said Kristin Huigenbos, Hamilton Business Centre Coordinator. “Earlier this year, the Hamilton Business Centre was proud to share the news that over 100 Digital Transformation Grants $285,000 were given to over 100 local businesses in Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Waterdown and Dundas. In addition, over 300 local business were assisted in their digital transformation by Digital Main Street programs.”

Established in 2018, the Digital Main Street Ontario program will help small businesses across Ontario pivot their operations to include online business models, regain lost revenue and become more resilient and competitive as the economy recovers. The Ontario BIA Association administers the DMS grant program for Ontario’s main street small business.

Located on the first floor of City Hall, the Hamilton Business Centre is your one-stop source for business information, guidance and professional advice on starting and running a successful business. Whether you’re starting a business or developing an existing business, the Hamilton Business Centre can help.