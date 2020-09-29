Chantal Kreviazuk’s sold-out shows can be seen in real time in the BPAC Main Theatre

Entertainment-starved residents of the Bay Area have been snapping up tickets to the Burlington Performing Arts Centre’s schedule of fall intimate performances. When BPAC announced its Fall 2020 season of live entertainment a number of performances sold out quickly – including Chantal Kreviazuk on October 7, 8 and 9. Fans need not fear however, as there is still an opportunity to catch Chantal while she is in Burlington!

BPAC is offering a live simulcast concert experience for two of Chantal Kreviazuk’s sold-out Community Studio Theatre performances next week, opening up the Main Theatre to 50 patrons to enjoy the show on the big screen.

For $25, or $20 for BPAC Members, patrons can experience these shows in a physically distanced setting, taking advantage of the BPAC Main Theatre’s first-class acoustics and video capabilities on October 8 and 9.

Tickets for these two simulcast shows are available now from the BPAC Box Office or online at https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/chantal-kreviazuk/.

“Chantal is an extraordinary performer and I expect her concerts at The Burlington Performing Arts Centre to be a source of joy in the midst of so much uncertainty,” said BPAC Executive Director Tammy Fox. There is a certain magic that happens when a community comes together to experience entertainment, which is why we opted to simulcast these performances in the Main Theatre, rather than to live stream them, so that people can attend – safely distanced – and enjoy these shows together.”

Chantal Kreviazuk is a platinum-selling, three-time Juno Award-winning artist from Winnipeg. Her new album “Get to You” was released in June and is available now. In 2016, she returned with her sixth album “Hard Sail” after a nearly seven-year break from recorded music. Chantal has written for Drake, Pitbull, Kendrick Lamar, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Josh Groban and countless others.

All patrons must wear a mask, hand sanitize upon entry and maintain social distancing outside of their social circle. Patrons are expected to self-screen, and to stay at home if experiencing COVID-related symptoms or if suspecting recent exposure to the virus. Health and safety measures are also being implemented backstage to protect artists, and throughout the venue to protect staff and volunteers. While the Lobby bar will remain open for one hour prior to each performance, there will be no intermissions, in order to reduce the risk of overcrowding in the Lobby.

Burlington’s the Spoons have two sold-out concerts at the BPAC of their own next week. Patrons interested in seeing the hometown band who helped define the sound of pop and new wave in the 80s, with hits including ‘Nova Heart’, ‘Romantic Traffic’, ‘Old Emotions’ and ‘Tell No Lies’, can enjoy their October 3 concert in the comfort of their own home, streaming the show for $10 at https://sessionslive.com/SPOONS .

Visit www.burlingtonpac.ca/events for a complete listing of performances.