Integrity report suggests Cameron Kroetsch be removed as chair of the LGBTQ Advisory Committee.

A report by Hamilton’s integrity Commissioner recommending the removal of Cameron Kroetsch from the chairmanship of the LGBTQ advisory committee opens up a number of issues around the myriad of citizen advisory committees that advise Hamilton City Council. Citizen members who sit on these committees may not be aware that there is a structured relationship between the committees and council and that there are rules of engagement, that if not followed, can place offending individuals subject to censure or removal.

In the case of Kroetsch the Integrity Commissioner focused on a series of events in 2019, finding that he:

inappropriately used his position as Chair of the LGBTQ Advisory Committee, including by improperly and publicly criticizing and disparaging Council decisions and processes through a radio interview in which he was identified as participating in his role as Chair of the LGBTQ AC. This we consider to be a breach of the Rule 1 of the Code of Conduct, respecting good conduct, as referenced in paragraph[78]

and

improperly publicly disclosed personal information about an identifiable individual when he posted an unredacted motion contrary to the advice of the Clerk and the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Personal Privacy Act. This we consider to be a breach of Rules 1 and 2 of the Code of Conduct, respecting good conduct and communications, as referenced in paragraph [78]

The first finding related to an interview between Kroetsch and Bill Kelly where he rhymed off a litany of complaints against council, including the appointment of a citizen to the Hamilton Police Services Board, that the committee felt was not representative of diversity and the hiring by the city of an IT expert who it turned out, had past links to a white supremacist group, accusing the city of covering up the matter. The report said Kroetsch “disparaged the Council generally.” The commissioner said the fault was not in making the criticisms per se but for making them while being identified in the interview as the Chair of the LGTBQ committee and not making the disclaimer that his opinions were his own.

The second finding related to a post on Kroetsch’s social media account where he published an unredacted resolution of the committee protesting the continued employment of the alleged white supremacist and the citizen appointment to the Hamilton Police Services Board. On the advice of staff the resolution that went to council in the public agenda package had the names of the individuals redacted to conform to the Protection of Privacy Act. But on his own social media account Kroetsch had published their names. He later told the commissioner that since the names were already in the media, he felt free to publish them. But the commissioner disagreed. “To the extent the Respondent felt that the unredacted personally identifying information was so compelling that it needed public disclosure, we are of the view that the act of posting the information not only undermined the City’s obligation to maintain compliance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, it demonstrated a cavalier disregard of the City Clerk’s advice, as well as the privacy interests of the affected person.”

The report also looked into a complaint that Kroetsch had gone outside the committee’s mandate in appearing before the Hamilton Police Services Board to protest the selection process for members of the PSB. The report noted that not all members of the LGBTQ committee were comfortable with the appearance on the grounds that the committee’s mandate was to give advice to Council, not the Police Services Board. Nonetheless the report concluded that Kroetsch could not be held solely responsible for the decision to appear.

The report says that Kroetsch frequently disagreed with city staff’s advice on procedural matters, saying that their discussion with him “suggest that the governance requirements that support the primacy of Council are not easily navigated by him. When City staff attempted to guide the Respondent on matters particular to municipal governance, they regularly found resistance and challenges to their interpretations.”

The report recommends that Kroetsch consider resigning from the Committee noting, “his actions would appear to have undermined the relationship between this advisory committee and the Council the committee seeks to advise. He can likely more effectively pursue his advocacy efforts without the constraints of the City’s committee governance structure.” Failing that the city could consider firing him. Kroetsch has already indicated he will not resign.

Our take: (opinion)

None of Mr. Kroetsch’s actions which were found to be inappropriate by the integrity commissioner, would have been so, had he acted in a purely private capacity or even as head of a citizen advocacy group not accountable to Council. One can take issue with the public vilification of a private citizen who, after all, did not appoint himself to the Police Services Board, and there is some question about the way a long-time city staffer, who claimed to have renounced his youthful white supremacist associations was treated; but those are not at the heart of the integrity report.

What is at heart of the report is that at the end of the day, council-appointed advisory committees, must enjoy the confidence of Council. They must alco conform to the mandate council has given them, and to the procedural rules that go along with that mandate. To any observer, the LGBTQ committee had become an adversary of council. This is something all potential citizen members may want to take into account before signing up for the many advisory committees that report to council. If you want to take on council as an advocate, you are probably better off working outside the city. If anything you are handicapped by being on a city committee.

A concern though, in a complaint-based system, there is a danger that the very meticulous process that was applied by the Integrity Commissioner in the case of Kroetsch, might not be applied to a member of another committee who has not become such a visible figure.

Perhaps the biggest flaw in a report that deals with issue of integrity, which is ultimately about perceptions; is the fact that one of the principals of the company that conducted the investigation is the former Hamilton City Solicitor, Janice Atwood-Petkovski. She served the city for four years as a member of the senior management team, and as such, had interactions with a large number of the current members of council. Reading the report, there is no suggestion that the investigatory processes were anything but properly and fairly applied. One has to question, though, how current city staff would have not seen a potential perception issue in appointing the firm in the first place; and we simply don’t know if anyone on council saw the possible conflict. Also it calls into question the judgment of the firm, in offering itself given the sensitivity of the work that would be its mandate.