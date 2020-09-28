Ontario records highest COVID count since the pandemic began

The count of new COVID 19 cases in Ontario took an alarming turn as the province recorded its highest COVID count ever, with 700 new cases. The closest single day total was last April 24 when 640 new cases were reported. Almost half of the new cases (344) were from Toronto, with 104 in Peel, 89 in Ottawa and 56 in York Region. 60% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There was one death recorded. Since last Thursday Hospitalizations have increased from 87 to 128, however, ICU and ventilated cases were only up slightly. Using provincial stats Hamilton has recorded 17 new cases since the local Public Health Unit posed figures. Halton reports and increase of 12 new cases over the weekend.

Fresh projections suggest that Ontario’s second wave of COVID-19 will peak in mid- to late October and will likely send enough patients to intensive care that hospitals will need to scale back non-emergency surgeries.

The forecasts come from the COVID-19 Modelling Collaborative, a joint effort of scientists and physicians from the University of Toronto, University Health Network and Sunnybrook Hospital.

Based on how quickly Ontario’s infection rate has been rising in recent weeks, the model projects the province is on track to exceed 1,000 new cases per day by the middle of October, unless stricter public health measures slow the accelerating spread.

The average number of new cases reported daily in Ontario is currently running four times higher than what it was at the end of August. Premier Doug Ford’s government has since shrunk limits on the size of private gatherings, reduced opening hours for bars and ordered strip clubs to close.