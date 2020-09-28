Mike Taylor of Walk off the Earth honoured with bursary

Burlington Sound of Music Festival have announced the establishment of a Bursary to be gicen out each year in honour of Mike Taylor late of the Burlington band Walk Off the Earth. The bursary is established in a partnership between Walk off the Earth, The Sound of Music (SOM) and the firm of Taylor Oballa Murray Leyland LLP, and the Taylor Family. A SOM release reads, “the annual Mike Taylor Music Education Bursary will help a promising young individual from the community pursue their dreams of a career in music and allow Mike’s life and legacy to live on for generations to come.”

On December 30, 2018, it was announced that band member Mike “Beard Guy” Taylor had died from natural causes. He was 51 years old. Walk off the Earth subsequently cancelled their scheduled performance at the Niagara Falls New Year’s Eve Canadian Broadcasting Corporation television special, a performance that was to open their 2019 world tour.

“Mike Taylor was a person who truly embodied the phrase life is for living”, says SOM executive director, Myles Rusak. “He was deeply passionate about family, friends, business and music alike, he poured his heart and soul into everything that he did and made a massive impact on the lives of people all over the world. We are grateful to have the opportunity to help cement his legacy in this community by giving back to the youth who would follow in his footsteps.”

The $1000 bursary will be awarded annually following a call for submissions. A panel consisting of representatives of the Sound of Music, Taylor Oballa Murray Leyland LLP and a member of Taylor Family will select a finalist to receive the one-time bursary.

Full details of the Mike Taylor Bursary can be found by visit www.soundofmusic.ca