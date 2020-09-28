Massive drug operation broken up in Halton

Halton Police called it Project Mover and say it is the largest drug seizure in the history of the Police Service. What started as a routine theft investigation by a uniformed officer in the fall of last year, escalated into a full scale investigation into a large-scale drug operation in several locations in the GTA. The investigation culminated in the arrests of nine individuals, some involving people from other provinces, but also involving one person from Hamilton and two persons from Oakville.

In all, police executed six search warrants that turned up a treasure trove of drugs, cash and weapons. The haul included 10 kilograms of Fentanyl (22 pounds) of various colours, a kilo of coke, methamphetamines, $300,000 in Canadian currency, a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun and a semi-automatic pistol with an enhanced magazine. Police also recovered a Stolen 2019 Dodge pickup and a 2016 Acura.

At a news conference today, Halton Police Deputy Chief Jeff Hill said the fentanyl seizure yielded enough product to potentially kill 5 Million persons. “Our service will not stand by while those who live their lives in the shadows wantonly and recklessly endanger the safety of others. If you choose to conduct your business in our region we will take all measures to actively investigate and prosecute,” Deputy Chief Hill added. Those charged and their charges include:

Jorge Zamora (28) of British Columbia

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Ian Singh (31) of Markham

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl (x2)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroine

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Breach of Firearm Regulation

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Karen Tran (28) of Toronto

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Joseph Piansay (26) of Brampton

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Domenic Mamone (47) of Hamilton

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Jordan Treleaven (28) of Oakville

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (x2)

Douglas Johnson (46) of Oakville

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (x2)

Jani Suutarinen (44) of Alberta

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Craig Grant (21) of Mississauga

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Breach of Firearm Regulation

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon