Man stabbed to death outside Cannon Street variety store

Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide after 60-year old Zoran Benasich was found lying in a parking lot outside a variety store last night. The latest homicide is Hamilton’s 12th this year

It started last night when Hamilton Police received a 911 call for a person down at a variety store located at 440 Cannon Street East, in Hamilton.

Police arrived within minutes and observed a 60-year-old male victim lying next to his vehicle with stab wounds. Witnesses on scene pointed out a female who was responsible for the attack. Police were able to arrest the 36-year-old female without incident at the scene.

The Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate. 36 -year-old Melena Pheasanc was arrested and will be charged with 2nd-degree murder of the 60-year-old victim. Next of kin continue to be notified and police will release the victim’s name later today. Police say there was a relationship between the accused and the victim and that the accused had previous contact with police. Police are still looking for the murder weapon.

Police will be canvassing the area for both witnesses and video. They have already collected some video which they say has been helpful, but are asking anyone who might have additional video to call police.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Richard Wouters by calling 905-546-4921. or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com