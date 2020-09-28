GTHA Mayors and Chairs committed to fighting COVID-19 resurgence

Mayors and Chairs from the 11 largest municipal governments across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area met to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the resurgence. They noted with serious concern escalating case count numbers in large parts of the region.

The Mayors and Chairs thanked the provincial government for taking action on Friday to reduce restaurant and bar hours based on public health advice to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We believe strategic action like this is needed to target hot spots while keeping the vast majority of businesses open across the GTHA.

All the Mayors and Chairs are consulting with their local Medical Officers of Health about what further action should be taken now in light of escalating case counts. A number of municipalities on the call indicated they were seriously considering further restrictions on restaurant capacity as part of a broader concern about the spread of COVID-19 in those settings.

Concern was also expressed about capacity related issues as relates to banquet halls and the desirability of examining this sector from a health and consistency standpoint.

In a communique the mayors and chairs noted, “we are committed to working with the provincial government and public health authorities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities while making sure we do everything we can as municipal governments to help school boards keep schools open and to continue to keep the economy open to the greatest extent possible. “

The mayors and chairs particularly stressed the need for assistance to the beleaguered hospitality sector.