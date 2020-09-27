Music fans appreciated the return of Supercrawl

There has been a lot of social media appreciation of this year’s COVID version of Supercrawl –an event that for years has marked the official end of summer. This year Supercrawl, which ends tonight, had to settle a six-concert series atop the six-storey municipal parkade at York Boulevard and MacNab Street North. The lineup included Tim Hicks “Stripped Down” w/Jessica Mitchell, Lee Harvey Osmond w/Evangeline Gentle, The Sadies w/fashion show, The Eye of Faith, drag show, Sapphyre Poison and many more.

COVID restrictions were followed. The event offered a licensed bar with waitstaff service to minimize points of contact. All attendees had to wear properly fitted face masks except where medical conditions do not allow.

Each concert will be strictly limited to 100 physically distanced attendees, each of whom was assigned a reserved seat spaced 2 metres apart from others and issued a face mask upon entry as part of the ticket price. The series was vetted by City staff.

All attendees were screened by questionnaire and touchless infrared thermometer prior to entry. Individuals were asked to self-assess on day of event and remain at home if they were experiencing symptoms. Accessibility corridors were provided to facilitate audience flow and safely allow entry and exit.

In June, Supercrawl festival organizers announced that they would be rescoping event programming in response to pandemic-related public health considerations. While the massive free event, which drew more than 250,000 fans in 2019, could not happen in 2020, organizers worked hard to pull off this years ticketed series. Supercrawl organizers are working on an additional series of concerts and cultural events running October to March.

Here’s a sample of the Sadies’ brand of roots rock.