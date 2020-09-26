Positive COVID cases at Flamborough municipal centre, Mohawk College

An employee working at the Flamborough Municipal Service Centre (MSC) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hamilton Public Health Services notified the City of the positive test result late yesterday. The employee is currently self-isolating and Public Health Services is in the process of completing contact tracing to ensure all close contacts also self-isolate. The City extends its best wishes to the employee and hopes for a speedy recovery.

The employee worked at the Flamborough MSC between Monday, September 14 and Thursday, September 17, 2020. Although the employee was working with the appropriate face mask and behind a plexiglass shield, since they did have contact with the public, the City is advising residents out of an abundance of caution.

Hamilton Public Health Services will manage any contact tracing that is required, and will connect directly with anyone who is part of the tracing for this case.

The City will be conducting a deep clean of the Flamborough MSC but does not anticipate any interruption to service at the centre.

Meanwhile, the City’s first positive case of COVID-19 associated with Mohawk College was confirmed by local public health officials yesterday.

The positive COVID-19 case was associated with Mohawk’s Stoney Creek Campus. Mohawk College is working with Public Health officials to facilitate case and contact tracing. It is vital that personal health information and identifiers are not released, and the privacy of everyone involved is respected. “Mohawk students and employees have been doing an excellent job in following safety protocols on campus and in off-campus learning and teaching situations but we will not be immune from COVID-19 infections as numbers begin to climb across the province,” said Mohawk President Ron McKerlie,

www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus

www.mohawkcollege.ca/covid-19-coronavirus