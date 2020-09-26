Burlington teen busted on cannabis, drug charges

​Despite the proliferation of legal cannabis stores, the underground market continues to flourish. The Halton Regional Police Service has concluded a week-long Cannabis Act investigation in the City of Burlington.

Investigation by the 3 District – Street Crime Unit has led to charges against the following individual:

Rakeem AMOAH (18 years old from Burlington)

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Possession for the Purpose of Selling (3 Counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Sell Cannabis

On September 24th 2020, Investigators from the Street Crime Unit and Criminal Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Burlington. As a result; the following items were seized:

81 grams of Cannabis

71 x 500mg of Edible Gummies

1 Oxycodone Tablet

2 High Capacity Extended Handgun Magazines

Various Ammunition

1 Replica Firearm

3 Digital Scales

2 Cellular Telephones

$14,410 Canadian Currency

$10,147 American Currency

$2,235 worth of Cannabis and Cannabis Edibles were seized as a result of the search warrant. (Photo attached).

AMOAH was held for a Bail Hearing on September 25th, 2020.

One of the reasons the illegal cannabis trade is still viable is because the sale of the product is still illegal in Large parts of the GTA. In late 2018 and early 2019, hundreds of Ontario communities had to make a decision, and make it pretty quickly, in response to a provincial deadline. The choice in front of the municipalities was whether or not they would allow legal cannabis sale. If they voted for legal sale it would be irreversible. If they voted against legal sale they would have the option to reverse the decision.

Some of the biggest municipalities in the suburban 905 ring around Toronto voted for bans: Mississauga, Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Oakville, Whitby, Pickering.