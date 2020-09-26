Burlington man charged with Hoax in relation to terrorist activity

A Burlington man who apparently had a desire for publicity now has his picture in newspapers around the world. The Mounties say the man who claimed to be an ISIS executioner made it all up. Following a lengthy investigation, RCMP O Division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (OINSET) arrested and charged Shehroze Chaudhry of Burlington in connection with a hoax regarding terrorist activity.

The charge stems from numerous media interviews where Chaudhry, a 25-year-old claimed he travelled to Syria in 2016 to join the terrorist group ISIS and committed acts of terrorism. The interviews were published in multiple media outlets, aired on podcasts and featured on a television documentary, raising public safety concerns amongst Canadians.

Shehroze Chaudhry was charged with Hoax-Terrorist activity. He is in custody pending a November 16, court date.

“Hoaxes can generate fear within our communities and create the illusion there is a potential threat to Canadians, while we have determined otherwise. As a result, the RCMP takes these allegations very seriously, particularly when individuals, by their actions, cause the police to enter into investigations in which human and financial resources are invested and diverted from other ongoing priorities”, stated Superintendent Christopher deGale, the Officer in Charge of the RCMP O Division’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

RCMP OINSET is committed to investigating individuals who have either departed Canada for the purpose of contributing to the activities of a terrorist group or, returned back to Canada after participating in the activities of a terrorist group. The primary objective of these investigations is to ensure public safety while deterring and/or disrupting others from engaging in similar criminal activity.