Police nab fake gunman, Seeking man wanted for two sexual assaults

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 22, 2020, a female victim was leaving her workplace in the area of MacNab Street North, when she noticed a male walking quickly towards her pointing what appeared to be a firearm. The female got into her vehicle and fled the area. The victim then called police a short while after the incident took place.

On the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2020, a male victim was working in the area of Hamilton Harbour when he came across a male he did not recognize inside a gated area. He asked him to leave the property and the suspect removed what appeared to be a firearm from his waistband. The victim was then assaulted and the suspect fled.

Through investigation the weapon was confirmed to be an imitation firearm.

Police have charged 24-year-old Joshua Bowslaugh with a string of firearms offences.

Meanwhile Hamilton Police are looking for a man identifying himself as an UBER driver who sexually assaulted women in two separate incidents.

Police are working closely with UBER in this investigation and have yet to confirm if the man was in fact a ride share driver or if the man was posing as an UBER driver.

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, an woman was walking alone in the area of Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North when a male in a vehicle approached her. The male identified himself as an Uber driver. The male then offered a free ride and once the female was inside the vehicle, the male sexually assaulted the female before dropping her off at her destination.

Then on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, an adult female was walking alone in the area of Parkdale Avenue and Queenston Road when she was approached by a male in a vehicle who identified himself as an Uber driver. The male then offered a free ride and once the female was inside the vehicle the male sexually assaulted the female before dropping her off at her destination.

The suspect is described a san Asian male 22-25-years-of-age. 5’5”-5’6” in height. thin build, clean-shaven with short black hair. He was wearing a white button up shirt, dark coloured pants and glasses. The vehicle is a white medium sized sedan

The Hamilton Police Service Victims of Crime Unit continues to investigate and are encouraging any individuals and witnesses with further information to contact Detective Phil Hedgcock of the Sexual Assault Unit at (905) 540-5544. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

There is no guaranteed way to prevent a sexual assault. Sharing the details of this assault is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts. For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at (905)525-4162; connect at www.sacha.ca, the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv or the Centre de santé communautaire www.cschn.ca