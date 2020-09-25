Dundas Valley Art auction ends tomorrow

The Dundas Valley School of Art’s 49½ Annual Art Auction will end tomorrow. The sale features over 1,000 pieces of art – paintings, pastels, drawings, prints, photography, sculpture, pottery, glass, fibre art, jewellery and more.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, DVSA implemented a modified format for this edition – bidding for all artwork is online. Bidders can remain at home and do all their viewing and bidding online.

Online bidding for the Featured Artworks ends at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26.Online bidding on all other auction artwork and Dream Auction items closes at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26.

Other highlights of the weekend include the Dream Auction, featuring great value gift packages from local businesses and our Discovery sale, showcasing a wide selection of highly affordable pottery and matted works, books, art supplies and equipment. This sale will be open throughout the preview week. No cash accepted – credit and debit cards only.

Bidding is all online. Organizers highly recommended patrons bring along mobile devices for bidding while in the school (free wifi will be available) or for taking photos of works and their item numbers so patrons can bid when back at home. A pen and pad also works well to record the item numbers of favourites and bid later from home.

The Discovery Room will be open downstairs throughout the week during preview times. The Discovery sale showcases a wide selection of highly affordable pottery and matted works, books, art supplies and equipment. Visitors must have a timed ticket to visit the Discovery sale. No cash accepted – credit and debit cards only. A 50% off sale on remaining items will take place on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Successful bidders will be asked to make payment for their pieces on the auction site using a credit card. Payments will not be processed at the school – no cash payments will be permitted. Please note, a 3% service fee (what the auction site charges) will be applied at checkout.

Shipment can be arranged for purchasers outside the GHA. Shipping fees are extra and to be paid by the purchaser. Shipping requests can be made to info@dvsa.ca .

For those picking up art after your payment is made, artwork can be arranged to be picked up at DVSA beginning Monday, September 28. Bidders must reserve a designated time to drop by the school and pick up purchased artwork. For full details visit https://dvsa.ca/ .