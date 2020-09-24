COVID cases bounce up to 409

The province reported 409 new cases of COVID 19 overnight a jump of 84 cases from the previous 24-hour period. There was one death recorded. There were more than 30,600 tests were completed. The three hot spots accounted for two-thirds of the new cases with 151 new cases in Toronto, 82 in Ottawa and 46 in Peel. 63% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Commenting on yesterday’s throne speech, Premier Ford said the speech failed to address the province’s two key priorities. Ontario, wants the Trudeau government to pay a larger share of the health care tab through an ongoing increase in the federal transfers. Currently, the feds pay about 21% of the cost to provinces of providing health care. “Provinces require stable, long-term funding for health care,” Ford said in a statement Wednesday. Today the federal government missed a critical opportunity to commit to a desperately needed increase to the Canada Health Transfer. I will continue to work alongside my provincial counterparts to advocate that the federal government invest its fair share in health care.”

Ford has also been critical of Health Canada for taking too long to approve a new COVID test that requires a saliva sample instead of a deep nasal swab and yields results almost immediately similar to a pregnancy test. Yesterday the premier announced that asymptomatic Ontarians can get COVID tests at a pharmacy. The plan is to relieve pressure on the COVID testing locations, but observers say the number of pharmacy tests when rolled out in other provinces , were insufficient to make a major impact on the lineups at testing centers.