Brampton girl identified as Hamilton’s 11th Homicide

Hamilton Police have identified Hamilton’s latest homicide victim as 20-year-old Amy Hager.

Amy was the girlfriend of Shaun Chiasson and they lived together in the apartment where her body was discovered at 907 King Street East on Monday night.

Chiasson has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder in relation to Amy’s murder and will be reappearing in court on September 25, 2020.

Amy is originally from the Brampton area and her family has been notified of her death. They are askin Last night a 911 call was placed saying a man needed medical attention in the area of King Street East and Sherman Avenue.

Monday. Paramedics and Police arrived on the scene and found a 39-year-old male in need of medical assistance. One of the officers recognized the man as someone he had dealt with previously and who lived in a nearby building. Officers then entered his apartment with the assistance of the building’s superintendent, police said, noting that “the way the male was found, the extent of his injuries, they thought there may be some concern for other persons.”

As police worked to determine how the male obtained his injuries, they went into an apartment and found Amy Hager suffering from signs of trauma. Paramedics arrived at the apartment and the teen was pronounced deceased. Her death is being treated as the City’s 11th homicide of the year.

Members of the Major Crime Unit have assumed carriage of the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Hamilton Police Services at 905-546-3843. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com