Teen girl dies in tragic equestrian accident

A 14-year-old horseback rider has died of her injuries after a riding accident near Millgrove Side Road and Highway 5.

On September 21, 2020, shortly before 5:30 p.m., a 14-year-old female and her mother, both from the Oakville area, were riding their horses on a property situated along Millgrove Side Road. The experienced riders were riding on a path not familiar to them when the horse ridden by the 14-year-old became trapped in a marshy bog. The rider was able to dismount the horse and while waiting for help, she became submerged and a short time later she was pulled from the marsh without vital signs. The rider was transported to the hospital however, she succumbed to her injuries.

The identity of the rider is not being released.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Tracey Constable by calling 905-546-8956 or detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com