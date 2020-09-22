Police investigating Hamilton’s 11th Homicide

Hamilton Police have a murder investigation underway after the body of a woman was found in a downtown apartment.

Last night a 911 call was placed saying a man needed medical attention in the area of King Street East and Sherman Avenue.

Paramedics and Police arrived on the scene and found a 39-year-old male in need of medical assistance. One of the officers recognized the man as someone he had dealt with previously and who lived in a nearby building.

As police worked to determine how the male obtained his injuries, they went into an apartment and found a woman suffering from signs of trauma. Paramedics arrived at the apartment and the female was pronounced deceased. Her death is being treated as the City’s 11th homicide of the year.

Members of the Major Crime Unit have assumed carriage of the investigation.

The male remains hospitalized but was arrested for the Second Degree murder of the female found deceased in his apartment.

Investigators have not positively identified the victim at this time.

A search warrant was obtained overnight to search the male’s residence. Forensic investigators worked through the night, and continue to do so, as they scour the building’s common areas and the apartment.

Further updates will be communicated as information becomes available.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3843. Orc all Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com