Lincoln teen in a heap of trouble after fake abduction

A joyride and theft of gasoline has a 16 year old has a Lincoln teen facing several charges, including charges related to faking an attempted abduction. This morning at approximately 10:40am, 8 District Grimsby Uniform Officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), were called to the area of King Street and Nineteenth Street, in Jordan, for a report of an attempted abduction of a 16 year old male by an armed suspect.

When officers got to the scene they spotted a stolen 2004 Black Chevy Avalanche, nearby, with damage to the front passenger side bumper.

At 12:45pm, investigators deemed that the area was safe. The public and schools were advised to lift their safety protocols.

Further investigation by detectives determined that there was no threat to the public or the community and the report of an armed abductor was fabricated. A 16 year old teen from Lincoln, has been arrested and charged with public mischief. Car theft and another theft charge.

Police allege that yesterday, the young offender was believed to have stolen the vehicle, from Haldimand County. Later that day, while in possession of the stolen vehicle, the young offender is believed to have attended a gas station in the City St. Catharines, pumped gasoline into the vehicle, and left without making an attempt to pay.

The male has been released on an appearance notice and is expected to appear at court in October, at the Robert S.K Welch Courthouse, located at 59 Church Street, in the City of St. Catharines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 ext. 5400.