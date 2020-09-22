Halton, Grimsby now on Rogers 5G network

Rogers Communications has launched 5G network capability in Ajax, Burlington, Grimsby, Oakville and Whitby. A few days ago Rogers announced the service was extended to 60 Canadian cities including Hamilton.

Rogers 5G, developed in conjunction with Ericsson, is the largest 5G network in Canada, now reaching 25 cities and towns in Ontario and more than 60 across Canada including Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

“5G is a gamechanger that will bring exciting experiences and opportunities to consumers and businesses across Ontario,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers Communications. “This transformative technology now offered to residents of Ajax, Burlington, Grimsby, Oakville and Whitby will fuel productivity and innovation to help grow Ontario’s economy. As we continue to roll out 5G to additional Canadian markets, we are focused on building our robust 5G ecosystem with strategic investments, world-class partners and cutting-edge technology that will bring the best of connectivity to Canadians.”

Touted as the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985, 5G will make real-time connectivity a reality, accelerating the transition to a digitally connected world.

A company release says, “over time, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. With ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond, 400 times faster than the blink of an eye. This will allow for a massive increase in the number of connected devices and a range of capabilities and applications that require quick responsiveness. From network slicing to give first responders a dedicated network, to wireless sensors that monitor farmers’ soil conditions saving them time and money, to using virtual reality that enhances the retail customer experience, to multi-player lag-free gaming on the go – 5G will deliver a world of possibilities.”