Former CHCH reporter running to replace Bill Morneau

The federal Liberals have named broadcaster Marci Ien as their candidate in the riding formerly held by Bill Morneau. Marci Ien was a reporter for CHCH news in Hamilton in the 1990’s

Morneau represented Toronto Centre for the Liberals during his time in the House of Commons, which came to an abrupt end in August when he suddenly resigned as finance minister and MP.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Ien said she had taken a leave from Bell Media to try to be the Liberal candidate in the riding when either a byelection or general election is called. By the end of the day, the party had declared her the party’s standard-bearer. TD Bank Group executive Paul Saguil had previously declared his candidacy for the nomination.

The Liberals gave the same treatment to Ya’ara Saks in York Centre, left vacant by the resignation of MP Michael Leavitt at the beginning of September.

Ien wrote that she has had the privilege of connecting with Canadians as a broadcaster throughout her career, and now hopes to connect in a new way.

Canadians would best know Ien over her three decades as a broadcaster, including most recently as co-host of The Social, a daytime talk show on CTV.

Ien was also a co-host of the network’s former morning talk show, Canada AM.

She was named a co-host in 2011 to replace Seamus O’Regan, who ran for the Liberals in 2015 and now sits in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as natural resources minister.