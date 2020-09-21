Halton reports big COVID spike, Hamilton less so

The past weekend was a troubling one for the Halton Public Health unit. Over the weekend, the health unit confirmed a total of 53 new COVID cases—most of them (28) on Friday. The majority of the new cases were in Oakville and as has been seen in the recent province wide spikes—mostly among young people. Most of the Oakville infections were among school children who came into contact with someone who was positive for the disease. Burlington remained relatively unscathed with only two new cases reported.

Hamilton also experienced a spike in new COVID cases on Friday with 13 cases reported. Saturday and Sunday. However, that number dropped back with only two cases reported in each of those days.

Fully two thirds of the new COVID cases reported in Hamilton in the past ten days have ben under the age of 40.

In terms of hospitalizations, St.Joes in Hamilton has one patient with Coronavirus and HHSC is reporting “less than five.”

Ontario will begin offering COVID-19 tests at dozens of drug stores within days, Premier Doug Ford said as the province hit another recent high in new cases with 425 residents testing positive overnight.

“This is active, this is moving and it’s moving at a rapid pace,” he warned at a news conference Monday.

“Hopefully we’ll have up to 60 pharmacies by the end up the week, up and going, and then they’re just going to continue ramping up.”

The pharmacy testing is intended to take pressure off long lines at hospital assessment centres, Ford said the testing by pharmacists is intended for people not showing symptoms of COVID-19.