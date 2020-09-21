Burlington going to pot–15th retail store applies for license

Burlington look’s ready to oppose the latest application for a retail Cannabis store–the city’s 15th application. The latest store application comes from Verde Luv Inc. The proposed location at 1900 Walkers Line, Unit and 7 is now up for public comment.

This application does not meet the City of Burlington Council approved guidelines. A previous application, currently under review by the AGCO, for a 14th cannabis retail store in Burlington has a proposed location at 3505 Upper Middle Rd., Unit D003 and is within 500m of this applicant’s location. This is “clustering” which is discouraged; each applicant should propose a location that is at least more than 500m from another cannabis retail store in Burlington.

Written comments about the proposed location will be received by the AGCO until Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 and may be submitted online at www.agco.ca/iAGCO. The AGCO will accept submissions from:

A resident of the municipality in which the proposed store is located

The municipality representing the area in which the proposed store is located and/or its upper-tier municipality.

Comments submitted to the AGCO should relate to the following matters of public interest:

Protecting public health and safety

Protecting youth and restricting their access to cannabis

Preventing illicit activities in relation to cannabis

After Oct. 4, the AGCO will consider all written comments and available information to decide whether the application for the proposed store location will be approved.

Currently there are eight licensed cannabis retail stores in Burlington, including three approved since the ACGO moved to an open licensing system for cannabis retail store applications earlier this year. The eight stores include: Relm Cannabis Co. 4031 Fairview St. Suite 103 Corner Cannabis 3007 New St. The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. 1505 Guelph Line, Unit 3-4 Friendly Stranger Plains Road 1025 and 1059 Plains Rd. E., Unit 3 Pioneer Cannabis Co. 1200 Brant St., Unit B-004 mihi 3500 Dundas St., Unit A1B Canna Cabana Burlington 2400 Guelph Line, Unit 2 Welcome Cannabis 1401 Plains Rd., Unit 5

Six additional cannabis retail stores are under review by the AGCO and one is out for comment, including this one.

Quick Facts

On Jan. 14, 2019, Burlington City Council voted to allow the operation of retail cannabis stores in Burlington

On Apr. 1, 2019, the first round of brick and mortar, privately-operated retail cannabis stores opened across the province

The AGCO is licensing and enforcing regulations related to retail cannabis stores in Ontario

The ACGO introduced an open licensing system for cannabis retail stores in January 2020. On March 2, 2020, the ACGO began accepting store authorization applications.

The provincial requirement for a cannabis retail store is 150 metres from schools (as defined by the Education Act), as per the provincial regulations. The City of Burlington guideline for a cannabis retail store is 500 metres from schools



Links and Resources