Another 400-plus spike in new COVID cases

Again Ontario reported its highest daily count of new COVID cases since June. The province is reporting 425 cases of #COVID19 as more than 31,700 tests were completed. There are 175 new cases in Toronto with 84 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa, for a total of 319 or 75 percent of the new cases coming from the three hot spots. 67% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. Locally, Hamilton has 59 active cases. There have been 964 cases resolved including 45 deaths. Halton has 109 active cases with 916 cases resolved and 25 deaths.

The spike in cases came after Premier Ford re-introduced tighter limits on social gatherings, limiting indoor gatherings to 10 persons and outdoor gatherings to 50. The directive did not prevent a large impromptu car rally Saturday night in Ancaster that took four police forces to break up. The rally attracted more than 500 vehicles and 1,000 persons, mostly younger and few wearing masks. Police are continuing to investigate the rally, and while no tickets were issued Saturday Police continue to seek out the organizers of the event. Hamilton Police say they had been tipped off that the event, known as “Mega Meet 2.0” was planned at an Ancaster cinema parking lot. According to police, this group has been creating traffic chaos throughout the GTA with anywhere from 50 – 300 street racing -style cars attending. Participants often take over city streets in order to engage in drifting and street racing. The group has previously hampered police response by using vehicles to block intersections and highway ramps. There have also been incidents of groups swarming responding officers on foot and blocking cruisers with vehicles.