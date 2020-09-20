Slight dip in New COVID cases

After two straight days of new COVID cases exceeding 400, yesterday saw a slight decline to 365 new cases. There was one death recorded. Hospitalizations at 63 cases remained stable. There were 23 persons in ICU and ten on ventilators. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, “40,127 tests were completed, a new provincial record as we continue to expand lab capacity. Locally, Toronto is reporting 113 new cases, with 108 in Peel and 38 in York. 69% of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40. We’re increasing capacity at #COVID19 assessment centres and launching several pop-up testing sites in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to help increase access and cut down wait times.”