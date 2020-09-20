Roy Singleton was Publisher of Burlington Post

Roy Singleton died at his home in Brighton, Ontario last Monday, at the age of 81. Born in Ombersley, England, he came to Canada in 1960 and settled in Burlington. He was one of the founders of the Burlington Post newspaper, and former Publisher. The Burlington Post, co-founded by Roy Singleton in its first week of existence

Roy Singleton was an active volunteer in the Burlington community. He was the President of the Burlington Figure Skating Club and Chairman of the Ice Image Precision Skating teams for a number of years. For his service to the community, he was awarded the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada in 1993.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Christine (Garratt), daughters Sharon Singleton of Pembroke, and Michelle Wilson (Keith) of Burlington. He also leaves four grandchildren.

A Family Memorial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Humane Society or OSPCA would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com