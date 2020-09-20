Outpouring of support for CHCH reporter who was harassed at illegal rally

CHCH Reporter-anchor Nicole Martin read the six-o’clock news last evening and then picked up a camera and went to the Ancaster Power centre where an unauthorized pop-up car rally was taking place that attracted approximately 1,000 young people. The event sprang up just hours after Premier Ford had issued a directive banning outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people. While attempting to provide coverage, Ms. Marin was jeered and harassed by some of those at the rally. Prompting this tweet from Ms. Martin:

Response on social media was swift with this outpouring of support for the journalist.

So sorry to hear that Nicole. Small men trying to compensate for their serious shortcomings by attacking an accomplished woman doing her job. Sad, pathetic weaklings.

Keep up your incredible work! You are shining example to all. I’m sorry you are being treated so horribly but know many of us stand with you!

I think you are a great reporter and anchor. This pandemic has brought out the ignorance of way too many people. Stay safe, stay heathly, keep up the great work you do

The pandemic cannot bear the blame for these misfits of society……They will use any excuse to be the scum of the earth!

Never was and never will be acceptable! Post the names and accounts next time and let the internet do their job. Not a fan of the cancel culture but sometimes it’s the only thing that works at stopping those who think they can say anything on the internet

Make the police and prosecutors Do Their Jobs. Harassment, assault, stalking, public mischief – these are crimes. If they show up repeatedly in your feeds – report. Interfering with stand-ups – report. I know it’s not your job, but it’s their job.

I love seeing you on the news and hearing what’s going on, you are great at what you do.. Continue doing the great job you are doing Two hearts

It’s absolutely not acceptable. Nor should it be tolerated. Everyone feels a need to put their 2 cents in. Which is freedom of speech and a given right to all. These people are acting out, due to ignorance of life and law and interaction in society.

