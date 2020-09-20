Burlington’s Angela Coughlan Pool reopens tomorrow with focus on inclusivity
Construction is now complete and Angela Coughlan Pool will re-open tomorrow, with a reduced selection of programming due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The renovation project which began in March 2019, provided important and necessary repairs and upgrades to the facility. The result is a more efficient, up-to-date and modern pool facility.
To help kick off the re-opening, swimming will be free on Saturday, Sept. 26 and 27.
Sept. 26, 2020
Fun Swim, 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Womens Only Swim, 6 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 27, 2020
Fun Swims, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Fun Swims, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is required through burlington.ca/fall.
A virtual re-opening ceremony will take place online, on Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony will include Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, Councillor Rory Nisan, Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation Services and Heather Kress, Supervisor of Aquatics. Visit this page on Sept. 21 to view the ceremony.
The project was designed by Lennox Architects Limited and Gen-Pro General Contracting executed the project.
Residents can view a virtual tour of the inclusive change space at Angela Coughlan Pool to see the fully private change and shower areas and the clothing-mandatory common areas such as sinks, mirrors, showers with dividers (rinse-stations) and lockers. Original video created by and adapted with permission from Lennox Architects.
Renovation Overview
The newly renovated facility includes:
Partial pool deck replacement around the lap pool
Retiling of the lap-pool deck
Lap pool tank repairs
New HVAC and upgraded dehumidification system
New LED lighting
Plumbing improvements
A new universal change room.
Changeroom Renovation
Burlington has adopted inclusivity as one of its strategic goals. The renovation to the changeroom supports this goal by addressing equity and inclusivity for every member of the community. The new inclusive change space will provide fully private change and/or shower areas for all, removing the need to have designated “Men’s” or “Women’s” changerooms, including:
Fully private change and shower areas with seating and hooks for hanging personal items
Common areas open to everyone where clothing is mandatory
Private change areas
The private change areas will include:
31 fully private change areas
10 private change areas with showers (there are also several showers (rinse stations) with dividers in the common area)
Two accessible change areas with roll in private showers and adult change tables
Four private washrooms with sinks.
The common areas will include shared amenities such as:
Lockers
Eight showers with dividers
Sinks and counter space
Mirrors
Wall-mounted hair-dryers and bathing-suit spinners
Why are we creating an inclusive change space?