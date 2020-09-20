Burlington’s Angela Coughlan Pool reopens tomorrow with focus on inclusivity

Construction is now complete and Angela Coughlan Pool will re-open tomorrow, with a reduced selection of programming due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The renovation project which began in March 2019, provided important and necessary repairs and upgrades to the facility. The result is a more efficient, up-to-date and modern pool facility.

To help kick off the re-opening, swimming will be free on Saturday, Sept. 26 and 27.

Sept. 26, 2020

Fun Swim, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Womens Only Swim, 6 to 8 p.m.

Sept. 27, 2020

Fun Swims, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Fun Swims, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required through burlington.ca/fall.

A virtual re-opening ceremony will take place online, on Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony will include Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, Councillor Rory Nisan, Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation Services and Heather Kress, Supervisor of Aquatics. Visit this page on Sept. 21 to view the ceremony.

The project was designed by Lennox Architects Limited and Gen-Pro General Contracting executed the project.

Residents can view a virtual tour of the inclusive change space at Angela Coughlan Pool to see the fully private change and shower areas and the clothing-mandatory common areas such as sinks, mirrors, showers with dividers (rinse-stations) and lockers. Original video created by and adapted with permission from Lennox Architects.

Renovation Overview

The newly renovated facility includes:

Partial pool deck replacement around the lap pool

Retiling of the lap-pool deck

Lap pool tank repairs

New HVAC and upgraded dehumidification system

New LED lighting

Plumbing improvements

A new universal change room.

Changeroom Renovation

Burlington has adopted inclusivity as one of its strategic goals. The renovation to the changeroom supports this goal by addressing equity and inclusivity for every member of the community. The new inclusive change space will provide fully private change and/or shower areas for all, removing the need to have designated “Men’s” or “Women’s” changerooms, including:

Fully private change and shower areas with seating and hooks for hanging personal items

Common areas open to everyone where clothing is mandatory

Private change areas

The private change areas will include:

31 fully private change areas

10 private change areas with showers (there are also several showers (rinse stations) with dividers in the common area)

Two accessible change areas with roll in private showers and adult change tables

Four private washrooms with sinks.

The common areas will include shared amenities such as:

Lockers

Eight showers with dividers

Sinks and counter space

Mirrors

Wall-mounted hair-dryers and bathing-suit spinners

Why are we creating an inclusive change space?