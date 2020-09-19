St. Joes virtual gala goes tonight

Charitable organizations are becoming increasingly creative when it comes to staging fundraising events in the middle of a pandemic.

Take the St. Joseph’s Healthcare foundation for instance. With today’s announcement of further restrictions in social gathering, the foundation will stage its 23rd Annual Gala virtually by having the entire menu shipped to participants homes. Says the foundation release, “Through an artfully curated and personally delivered Gala Celebration Box, we’re working hard to bring all of the food, wine, auctions, entertainment and décor that makes our gala so special, right to your doorstep.” Instead of tables and chairs, the main hall at LIUNA Station is filled with the boxes that will take gourmet meals to the participants in tonight’s Gala.

The foundation is promising that all the things people have come to know and love about Gala will be available – only virtually. Participants can follow the remarks and entertainment by switching on their preferred device, they can bid on silent and vintage wine auctions using the Givergy app, and pledge to the St. Joes’ equipment drive while enjoying gourmet food and drink in the comfort of your own home with your guests.

Here’s a list of what will be in those boxes that will be arriving at homes

APPETIZER

Antipasto incl. Olives, Marinated Artichokes,

Imported Cheeses, Lonza/Smoked Salmon with

Focaccia, Rolls and Bread Sticks

FIRST COURSE

Radicchio Salad with Red Onion, Cranraisins and

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds; Balsamic Vinaigrette

SECOND COURSE

Lasagna

MAIN COURSE

Prepared Whole Stuffed Cornish Game Hen

Or

Grill-Ready Filet of Beef

with LiUNA’s Signature Steak Spice Seasoning

And

Roasted Heirloom Carrots and Rapini

Vegetarian Option: Ratatouille

DESSERT

Tiramisu

LATE NIGHT SNACK

Chocolate Popcorn,

Truffles, Fresh Fruit, Pâté and Crostini

A cocktail, dinner wine and late night liqueur will

accompany the appetizer, dinner and late night snack

The Gala is one of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation’s signature fundraising events. The funds raised enable the Hospital to purchase new equipment, to renovate patient care areas, and to pursue research into treatments and cures. This year’s Gala, Virtually Yours in Hope, Health and Gratitude, is raising funds to renew the Emergency Mental Health Service at the Charlton Campus and to support St Joes’ internationally-renowned Robotic Surgery Program.