Hamilton reports 12 new COVID cases

Ontario experienced a second straight day of plis-400 new COVID cases, and Hamilton showed an overnight spike of 12 new cases. There was one death reported.

Health officials reported 407 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is the highest number since June 2 when 446 infections were added.

The seven-day rolling average has now increased to 312, up from 287 on Friday. With 39,000 tests conducted in the previous 24-hour period, a record for the province, the positivity rate is around 1 per cent.

Ontario reported one additional COVID-19-related death on Saturday, pushing the total number of fatalities to 2,826.

An additional six people were hospitalized but ICU cases and ventilated patients were unchanged..

Of the new patients on Saturday, the majority are between the ages of 20 and 39, with 218 new cases reported.

There were 72 new cases in people under the age of 19. In the 40 to 59 age group, there are 72 new cases. There are 42 new cases in people above the age of 60.

The majority of Saturday’s cases (278) are concentrated in Ontario’s three COVID-19 hotspots, which all had their social gathering sizes tightened earlier this week.